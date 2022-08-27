Thieves have made off with course materials which were being used by Milford Haven’s Pegasus Ambulance Service during their recent ‘Mini Medics’ children’s training day.

It is understood that the items were stolen during the Friday afternoon’s instruction session at the Gelliswick Scouts Hut.

“We had an absolutely fantastic day but then the downside was that some of our course materials were stolen while the kids were being instructed,” commented a spokesperson for the Pegasus Ambulance Service.

“These items didn’t cost a great deal of money and if whoever wanted them had asked for them, then we would have gladly given them some of the items. But as a result of the theft, it meant that the children weren’t able to have a gift to go home with them.

“We just ask people to please think before they take things. They may seem small and insignificant to many, but to the children who attended they meant a lot and would have been something to remember the course by.”

A total of 29 mini medics from the age of seven joined the Pegasus Ambulance Service for their morning and afternoon sessions. During their instruction, the youngsters were introduced to some essential first aid training including how to deal with asthma attacks, choking, the recovery position, how to use defibrillators and the treatment of shock and wounds.

The Pegasus Ambulace Service, based in Charles Street, Milford Haven, is a professional company that provides 24 hour service of first aid, first response events’ cover, ambulance transportation and SIA security staff.

It has ambulances, 4x4s and a road-legal quad bike at its disposal with the result that it is able to attend emergencies at some of the more inaccessible locations.

“The kids did extremely well yesterday and learnt all sorts of essential things such as DRABC, how to call an ambulance, cpr and aed,” added the spokesperson. “You guys really are on your way to being fantastic first aiders. It was a shame about the thefts but we still had a fantastic day. Well done!"