A doorstep vigil of light to honour the memory of murdered teenager Lily Sullivan is taking place in Pembrokeshire tonight, Saturday August 27.
The call for people to shine a ‘Light for Lily’ as night falls has come from a Pembrokeshire mum who feels that a positive gesture is needed following the sad and distressing week of the court case, which resulted in Lewis Haines being jailed for 23 years.
She said: “I just felt like something needs to be done as there is so much pain in the community.”
The mum, who did not want to be named, is urging the people of Pembrokeshire to get together to show their support for Lily and her family tonight as darkness falls.
READ MORE
Lily Sullivan's murderer Lewis Haines gets minimum of 23 years in prison
Last January, hundreds of people attended a vigil in Cardiff for both Lily and Irish schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, who was killed by a stranger as she ran along a canal in broad daylight.
Tonight’s vigil will be the first in Pembrokeshire for 18-year-old Lily, with the focus also being on the need to keep streets safe.
“People can take part in the vigil wherever they want – maybe on the doorsteps like they did when Sarah Everard passed,” added the mum.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here