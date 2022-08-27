Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist sadly died in a four-vehicle collision on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest yesterday evening, Friday August 26.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses following the crash, which took place at 5.30pm.

Sadly the rider of a grey motorcycle involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.

The road was closed for a number of hours for emergency services to deal with the collision and investigative work to begin. It reopened at around 1.15am today, Saturday August 28.

The Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that one of its helicopters was sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Any persons who were travelling on Freemans Way and may have witnessed this incident, or may have dashcam footage, are requested to contact Dyfed Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: DP-20220826-338.