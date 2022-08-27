Pop superstar Harry Styles has announced a series of UK dates for next year - including a show in Cardiff.

The former One Direction star has extended his Love on Tour run which has already included highlighs such as the singer taking a moment to thank his first school teacher, stopping his gig so an audience-member could could propose and helping another fan to come out.

The announcement comes as the 28-year-old embarks on a 15-night residency at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden.

Additional Harry Styles Love on Tour UK dates

Harry Styles has announced five additional Love on Tour sates for the UK next year.

The full list of dates is:

May 22: Coventry - Building Society Arena

May 26: Edinburgh - BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 13: London - Wembley Stadium

June 14: London - Wembley Stadium

June 20: Cardiff - Principality Stadium

A spokesperson said: "Coming off of a sold out 43-date arena tour in 2021, and two special One Night Only shows in New York and London this year, the highly anticipated tour in support of his new album Harry’s House will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into Harry’s House.

"The 2023 European leg will also be Harry’s first full stadium outing in the region."

How to buy Harry Styles tickets

To access presale tickets, you need to be a logged on Live Nation subscriber - if you aren't already, you can register at the Live Nation website and set up a reminder alert at the same time.

Tickets go on presale from 10am on September 1.

Harry Styles Love on Tour general tickets go on sale from 10am on September 2 and can also be purchased through the Live Nation website.