Tenby’s final Summer Spectacular of the season takes place on Sunday August 28, when Tenby and District Lions Club will host.
For this Bank Holiday fundraising event on the harbour, there will be continuous entertainment onstage from 3pm until 10 pm, but people are asked to note that there will be no fireworks.
DJ and compere Steve Briers will be continuing the entertainment between acts throughout the day, playing chart and popular music.
Caitlin Williams and Kennedy Peters will be first on stage at 3 pm; followed by Elev11n - a five-piece band performing current pop rock covers - from 3.45pm to 4.30 pm.
Next up are the creative classic covers band Sleeping Dogs who will play from 4.45pm to 6.15 pm, followed by the dynamic duo Ella Guru from 6.30pm to 8 pm.
The Rock ‘n’ Rollers - a superb energetic four piece-band performing classic 50s and 60s covers will be the final act of the evening from 8.30pm to 10 pm.
