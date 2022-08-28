A property that has stood on the waterfront in Pembroke Dock for nearly two centuries has undergone a massive transformation to emerge as a spectacular home which is now for sale with a £1m price-tag.

Old Pier House on Pier Road, Hobbs Point, has variously been a hub for the Irish mail service, a military depot for the Royal Engineers and a café.

A tasty view from the kitchen. Picture: Country Living Group

The Grade II listed building’s metamorphosis into a stunning space to live (and work – if you can take your eyes off the views) has led to its agent describing it as ‘one of the most unique homes in Pembrokeshire.’

The original stonework of the property's rear wall has been exposed and sandblasted to create a striking feature.Picture: Country Living Group

Its position slap bang on the foreshore near Hobbs Point affords some spectacular and ever-changing views as the maritime life of the Haven and the River Cleddau goes about its business.

The property's custom-made staircase can be seen through the windows. Picture: Country Living Group

James Skudder of West Wales property specialists, the Country Living Group, said: "Old Pier House is a property that has had one of the most amazing transformations I seen in a long time.

The master bedroom. Picture: Country Living Group

“The breathtaking home that is comprises today will leave you lost for words as soon as you enter.

“Couple that with the stunning waterside position and the staggering sunsets that set over the estuary to the rear and this truly is one of the most unique homes you will find in Pembrokeshire."

A scenic spot for evening relaxation. Picture: Country Living Group

MORE NEWS

The four-bedroom property boasts no fewer than five reception rooms, one of which currently houses a golf simulator.

And if you need to get out on the water, then you don’t even need to stroll down to Hobbs Point to launch.

There’s direct access to Old Pier House’s own slipway directly from its terrace.

Old Pier House, Pembroke Dock, is on the market with Country Living Group with a guide price of £1,000,000.