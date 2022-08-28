A MAN has been banned from driving after being charged with three motoring offences.
Luke Griffiths, 28, of Queen’s Terrace, Cardigan, was found guilty of the offences by Aberystwyth Justice Centre on August 18.
He pleaded not guilty to the three charges, which were committed on May 14.
The first offence was drink driving when he was caught riding a mini quad bike on the A484 at Llechryd with 72 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
He was banned from driving for 19 months and fined £180. He also had to pay £500 costs and £34 surcharge.
He received no separate penalty after being found guilty of driving without insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
