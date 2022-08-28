FFABL is a magical, spectacular lantern and light festival launching in Cardigan Castle later this year.

Experience the wonderment of Christmas whilst meandering through wintry stories and Welsh mythology.

You will also encounter some of the creatures and heroes from Wales’ finest book of legends, the Mabinogion.

Cardigan Castle was the birthplace of the first Eisteddfod in 1176.

“Christmas is a time for stories”, said Jennie Caldwell, Wired Wood artist, “our inspiration comes from ancient tales, poems and music performed through the ages to great audiences within Cardigan Castle’s walls.”

Small World Theatre, Wired Wood and Cardigan Castle thrilled visitors in 2021 with their first venture, a Halloween Spooktakula.

Their new collaboration is set to delight and enthral visitors during the Christmas season.

Visitors are invited to join the exciting light trail and wander through the house and grounds during night-time opening hours.

“We’re working with talented light, sound, giant lantern and puppet-making artists to bring the first FFABL tales alive”, said Jonathan Thomas, manager of Cardigan Castle.

“Many of you will recognise characters from the Mabinogion, including the king turned into a wild boar for his sins, the legendary Brân the Blessed and the goddess who became an owl.”

FFABL will open nightly (5-8pm) from Thursday, December 1 until Monday, January 2 (closed Christmas and Boxing Days).

There will be a makers market showcasing an amazing variety of gifts and produce.

Food and drink will be prepared by Kitchen 1176 for the occasion.

Tickets £11 adult/£8 child/£35 for a family of four, must be pre-booked online or bought in person from the reception at Cardigan Castle.

More details online at https://www.cardigancastle.com