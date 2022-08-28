Plumber Peter Kidney has completed his eight-mile sea swim and raised more than £2,600 for Prostate Cymru in the process.

Peter, 64, from Manorbier, chose the charity becuase he underwent surgery for prostate cancer last year.

He took the plunge from Tenby's Castle Beach yesterday morning, Saturday August 27, and returned five hours and 45 minutes later after swimming three miles out from Tenby, two miles round the back of Caldey and then three miles back to shore.

"I felt good at the end, but tired," he said. "The only problem was that the seals at the back of the island had a bit too much interest in me!"

The swim took Peter five and three-quarter hours

He previously explained why he was raising funds for Prostate Cymru, which he described as 'an amazing charity'.

He said: "I, like many men, have had prostate cancer. After having an operation in February 2021 at The Heath, under surgeon Matthew Jeffries, I was back in work within six weeks.

“Thank God my wife forced me to visit the GP because of constant urinary tract infections, as it quite possibly saved my life.”

He added: “I’d like to thank everyone for the support, it has been overwhelming.”

You can donate to Peter's fundraiser here.