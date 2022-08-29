Hopes of a new state-of-the-art ‘super hospital’ serving the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire have taken a sharp tumble this week following confirmation that the £1.3 billion requested by Hywel Dda from the Welsh government hasn’t been released.

Hywel Dda now find themselves in indirect competition with both Wrexham and Cardiff for the funding.

As a result, the proposed new community health hub at Fishguard, geared towards serving the people of north Pembrokeshire, is also at risk.

The startling announcement was made at last Wednesday’s meeting of Hywel Dda representatives.

Now the 'Save Withybush Campaign' is requesting information on how Hywel Dda money is being allocated to ensure that Withybush Hospital can retain its services.

“We’re still at the point that even if they did get the £1.3billion to proceed, it will take up to ten years for the new hospital to be built,” commented Wendy Ellis of the 'Save Withybush Campaign'.

“And the problem is being further exacerbated by the fact that monies must have been allocated in past budgets for the maintenance of Withybush, but that maintenance has not been completed. They’re now stating they have to spend £10 million on Withybush to maintain standards but with this comes the veiled threat that if the new hospital doesn’t go ahead, Withybush could not be sustainable.”

The £1.3 billion bidding war which Hywel Dda now looks set to enter could result in the Board losing its allocation bid, with the result it will find itself out of pocket.

“How much money have they already paid for scoping the proposed sites and all the accompanying administration costs and how much extra to they intend to pay before the Wesh government makes its final decision?

"Hywel Dda has given the impression that the proposed changes are essential to maintain NHS services in this area so if their bid is not accepted, then they and the Welsh government are accepting a further deterioration in services.

"This is not going to help recruitment nor morale. It appears that Withybush is doomed, whether Hywel Dda wins or loses the bid.”

A complete breakdown of costs on how much has already been spent by Hywel Dda concerning the proposed new hospital and community hubs was requested by Samuel Kurtz, the MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, back in July.

Replies to this as well as the total amount spent by Hywel Dda on dentistry monies, are still being awaited.

“If Hywel Dda won’t answer a member of the Senedd, what hope have we got?” stressed a spokesperson for the 'Save Withybush Campaign'.

“We live in such a wonderful county yet it appears that we’re being thrown to the dogs.”

Newsquest Media is currently awaiting a statement from Hywel Dda Health Board in repsonse.