A 16-year-old schoolboy has died from a drug-related incident at Leeds Festival.

A police investigation is currently underway into whether he had taken an ecstasy tablet at the major music event.

Offers were called at about 10.16 pm on Saturday after the teenager was taken to the medical tent and then to hospital.

He later died earlier today (Sunday, August 28).

West Yorkshire Police has said that it is looking into whether he had taken a particular type of MDMA.

An investigation has been launched following the suspected drugs death of a teenager at Leeds Festival.

The 16-year-old male was taken ill at the event and sadly passed away in hospital earlier today.

Full press release here: https://t.co/ZqtA1nbfmN — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) August 28, 2022

Leeds Festival boy dies as West Yorkshire Police launch probe

The boy’s parents have been informed and officers do believe this was an isolated incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.

“While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of inquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance.

“Anyone who does feel ill after taking any substance should seek urgent medical attention.”

“We are continuing to conduct inquiries on-site and are liaising closely with the event organisers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or security on site, call 101, or visit the West Yorkshire Police website.