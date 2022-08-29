Haverfordwest County are top of the JD Cymru Premier after a confident 3-0 victory at home to Airbus UK Broughton.

The Bluebirds have seven points from three games, with a goal difference of +4, putting them top of the league.

The only other unbeaten side so far is The New Saints, also with seven points, but with an inferior goal difference of +2.

Henry Jones opened the scoring before Jordan Davies scored a brace, to cap off a brilliant afternoon against the newly promoted side at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

Jones scored a free kick from a wide position in stoppage time in the first half, following a foul on Ben Fawcett. His effort went under goalkeeper Lewis Dutton for his first goal of the season.

Davies doubled the lead in the second half when Dutton’s misplaced clearance landed at the feet of Elliot Scotcher, who played a ball to Davies who slotted into the far corner.

As the Bluebirds scored in stoppage time of the first half, they did the same in the second half, as Davies rounded Dutton to calmly pass the ball into the empty net.

Tony Pennock said after the second win of the season: “I thought that was a game of two halves, I thought first half we were awful. The boys know that and accept that.

“The boys were much better and more like themselves in the second half. We had more chances too which we didn’t take. 3-0, we’ll take it and we move on.”

🗣️ "Seven points from three games, we'll take that, and we've got three tough games coming up now."



Manager Tony Pennock gives his reaction to the 3-0 win over @airbusukfc at the @OgiWales Bridge Meadow this afternoon! 🎙️#JDCymruPremier — Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) August 27, 2022

Next up for County is a trip to Penybont on the evening of Tuesday, August 30, before a return to Pembrokeshire on Saturday, September 3 to face Newtown.

Haverfordwest County: Z. Jones, George, Richards, Rees (C), Jenkins, Abbruzzese, Watts (Scotcher 36′), Veale, H. Jones (Evans 82′), Wilson (J. Davies 62′), Fawcett

Substitutes not used: Brass, L. Davies, Humphreys, James

Yellow cards: Rees 53′, Abbruzzese 56′

Airbus UK Broughton: Dutton, Roberts, Tomassen (C), Palmer, G. Edwards (Mwakona 75′), R. Edwards, Peers (Cornish 52′), Dabo (Burke 65′), Curran, Phillips, Orton

Substitutes not used: Jones, Payne

Yellow cards: Peers 49′, Palmer 63′

Attendance: 407