PEMBROKESHIRE children interested in theatre have been enjoying a week of workshops.

Vision Arts Minis Summer Youth Project has seen the children aged between four and seven spend a week rehearsing and developing a production of Jungle Book Kids.

The week culminated in two sell-out shows of their production at Vision Arts’ Cartlett Premises.

The week’s activities were free of charge for each child thanks to kind sponsorship from Valero.

Vision Arts’ creative director, Drew Baker, said: “Vision Arts’ ethos is all about making the arts accessible for everyone – and thanks to Valero’s sponsorship of our Minis Summer Youth Project – finance was not a barrier to involvement in this great show.

All the children are having an amazing time; learning a lot as well as having loads of fun.”

During the week, the children were visited by Valero Pembroke’s manager of public affairs, Stephen Thornton.

Mr Thornton said: “We are delighted to sponsor this excellent programme that will enable children to build their confidence and enjoy the creative arts. It is great that a service like Vision Arts is offering these opportunities and we hope that the children will go on to achieve great success this summer and beyond.”

