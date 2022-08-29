Welsh language post-punk trio Adwaith make their debut at the Queens Hall, Narberth this week.

Formed in 2015, the band, from Carmarthen, released their eagerly-awaited second album Bato Mato on July 1.

The trio – composed of Gwenllian, Hollie and Heledd - first made their large audience appearance in 2017 at Welsh Language Music Day, together with a number of other up-and-coming Welsh artistes.

Adwaith are Gwenllian, Hollie and Heledd

They then moved on to Latitude Festival that very year and most recently closed the Walled Garden stage at the Green Man Festival, as well as chanting the first Welsh language song from the BBC Music Introduction stagre at Glastonbury.

Adwaith headline a triple bill presented by the alternative record label Libertino.

They will be supported by Cardiff-based, Athens-born vocalist Minas who has been described as ‘good lyrical noise’ by Steve Lamacq and the band Ynys.

They have received critical acclaim for their live sessions on Marc Riley’s BBC 6 music show and will be releasing their self-titled album Ynys in November.

Tickets: £5, with a free ticket for National Lottery players.

Thanks to the Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery, as part of the ReviveLive Tour, for every ticket purchased another one will be provided absolutely free on demonstration that the free ticket holder is a National Lottery player (terms and conditions apply).

The gig takes place on Friday September 2, doors at 8pm.

For more information see thequeenshall.org.uk or contact the box office on 01834 861212.

