Leisure centres, swimming pools and libraries throughout Pembrokeshire could be forced to cut back on their public services this winter following the massive energy price cap hike which comes into force in October.

Councillors fear that unless central government steps forward with a helping hand, the 80 per cent markup could lead to a marked reduction in public facilities.

“And once again it will be the most vulnerable members of our community who will be the hardest hit,” said county councillor Joshua Beynon of Pembroke Dock.

“These are the people who will be depending greatly on libraries and leisure centres as places where they can keep warm during the oncoming winter months.

"Naturally we want each of our public buildings to continue functioning as much as possible, but at the moment we just don’t know. It’s a very toxic situation.”

Last Friday Ofgem announced that as from Saturday, October 1, their price cap will rise by a startling 80 per cent.

This comes just six months after their previous increase of 54 per cent in April.

The latest increase means that the average home in Pembrokeshire will now face a typical energy bill of £3,549 based on an average consumption of ‘dual fuel’ comprising gas and electricity on a standard variable tarif. This equates to almost £300 a month.

“So many people have contacted me to say they’ve got no idea how they’re going to cope," continued Cllr Beynon.

"It’s time that the likes of our local MP Simon Hart started doing something to help.

"He, along with his colleagues in the House of Commons, have known about this for a long time and even though they have the power to do something about it, they’ve just sat there and done sweet all.”

Meanwhile Cllr Beynon wants to see the price cap frozen at its current level. He is also urging the government to re-consider the way in which the UK’s energy system currently operates.

The unprecedented rise in gas prices has reinforced the need to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels and strengthens the case for decarbonisation.

The latest increase is the result of Russia’s aggressive economic act in slowly turning off the gas supplies to Europe.