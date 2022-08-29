WERNDALE Hospital’s commitment to recognising the “incredible work” of the region’s healthcare heroes as headline sponsor of the West Wales Health & Care Awards has gone into a fifth year.

Backing the event since 2018, Werndale, part of Circle Health Group, which boasts the UK’s largest network of private hospitals, is also sponsoring the coveted Outstanding Achievement Award.

Fifteen awards will be handed out at Pembrokeshire County Showground on September 15, with the occasion returning to an in-person event after two years online due to the pandemic.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the awards for the fifth time, and we appreciate everyone working in the health and social care sectors,” said Jacky Jones, executive director of Werndale Hospital.

“We understand first hand their dedication, the long shifts and all the incredible work that goes into supporting those in need, through what are often difficult times.

“It absolutely deserves to be recognised, and that's why this is our fifth year sponsoring the awards.”

Werndale has been serving Welsh communities and patient-focused private healthcare for more than 32 years in Bancyfelin, Carmarthenshire.

“We employ local staff and treat local patients,” she added.

“We welcome insured and self-paying patients, offer flexible finance options and also work in partnership with the NHS.

“Our private treatments and services include orthopaedics, ophthalmology, general surgery and many more specialties.”

This year, Circle Health Group partnered with government and third sector organisations to move rapidly to offer medical aid to Ukrainians affected by the war – they are also sponsoring up to 500 work visas for Ukrainian refugees.

In August, Werndale Hospital opened a £1m ward extension, providing new, spacious, en-suite patient rooms.

This is part of a £125million redevelopment programme across the 50 Circle Health Group hospitals in the UK, with continuous investment in hospital facilities a high priority for the company.

Research conducted this year found that 99.8% of patients said they were likely or extremely likely to recommend the company to their friends and family.

Patient feedback has been very positive, with one saying staff were “friendly, approachable and went above and beyond with their care”, while another added “nothing was too much trouble”.

For more information about the services offered at Werndale, call 01267 225600 or visit circlehealthgroup.co.uk/werndale.