A WELSH band's album that was recorded in Haverfordwest is due to be released in October.

VRï - whose members are from Pontardawe, Cwmafan, and Bethesda - will release their second album 'islais a genir' (translated to 'a sung whisper') on October 28 through Bendegedig.

The album was recorded at StudiOwz in Haverfordwest and features guest vocals from Welsh singer-songwriter and poet Beth Celyn.

Islais a genir is a joyous celebration of Welsh identity, sung in the Welsh language.

The folk trio took inspiration from the deepest, darkest chapel-going Wales to tell the stories of the time when traditional music and dance was suppressed by Methodist chapels, and the Welsh language being suppressed by Henry VIII's Act of Union.

MORE NEWS:

Aneirin Jones, Jordan Price and Patrick Rimes tell the stories using their powerful vocal harmonies alongside their classical training to reinterpret long-lost music, usually written for harp, but moulded for fiddle and adding a cello.

They have harnessed the raw energy of the fiddle with the finesse of the violin and used the beauty of chamber music alongside the joy and hedonism of a pub session.

The album aims to tell the stories of those who struggled 200 years ago to connect to the present day and give a sense of belonging and uplifting freedom.

The record follows VRï's debut album Ty Ein Tadau, released in 2019, which saw the band win a number of awards including Best Album and Best Traditional Welsh Language Track at the Welsh Golk Awards and nominations for the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and Welsh Music Prize.

The name VRï is a word in the Welsh language meaning ‘above’, ‘aloft’, ‘floating’…or simply ‘Up’, with the spelling inspired by Hen Gymraeg (Old Welsh).

It describes the sensation of playing this kind of vocal & instrumental chamber music - all six voices independently interacting with one another, without the presence of any kind of ‘anchor’ or safety ropes.

It’s an experience that is exhilarating and terrifying for the performers and hopefully engaging for the listener!