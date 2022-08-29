There was a pre-dawn call for maritime emergency services yesterday, Sunday August 28, after a man fell at steps by a Tenby beach.
Tenby's inshore lifeboat was launched at around 5am to assist with the evacuation of the man who had fallen at the Esplanade steps below the Paragon on the South Beach.
The lifeboat was quickly on scene, where the incoming tide was fast approaching the casualty.
As the volunteer crew were liaising with the coastguard team already on scene, a coastguard rescue helicopter arrived and landed on the beach.
The lifeboat crew assisted with immobilising the injured man and then carrying him to the helicopter for the flight to hospital for further treatment.
The lifeboat then stood down and returned to station, arriving at 5.50am.
All those involved have been praised on social media for their response to the incident.
One supporter commented: "Extraordinarily efficient work by all involved on a 5am call and kudos to the pilot for putting her down safely in such a dangerous location".
