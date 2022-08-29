A LANDSCAPE artist is hosting an event at her Pembrokeshire studios for the Art Trail fortnight.

Sarah Jane Brown, who is known for her contemporary landscapes, will host an open studio event at her Brawdy studio for the duration of the trail fortnight.

This began on August 26 and will run until Friday, September 9. People will be able to visit Ms Brown’s studio between 11am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.

Ms Brown takes inspiration from the Pembrokeshire landscapes and draws on emotions experienced while walking through the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The paintings reflect internal landscapes through the beauty of the Pembrokeshire skies and countryside, the natural drama of the elements and the sea.

Ms Brown said: “I’m delighted to be involved in this event which highlights the talents of over 30 local artists, and I can’t wait to show visitors around my studio.

“So if you’re in the area, do pop by and say hello.”

She will be displaying her latest work and visitors will be able to see some work in progress.

“My latest work will be on display, plus paintings in progress and you’ll see what goes on behind the scenes. There’ll be refreshments, and I’m happy to chat and answer questions about my work and art practice.”

Ms Brown – who studied Fine Art Painting and the West Wales School of the Arts - will also be hosting a free demonstration on Saturday, September 3, at 2pm which will give a taster of the sessions she holds throughout the year

North Pembrokeshire Open Studios was launched in 2018 and offers the chance for visitors to take a journey around the Pembrokeshire countryside and discover talented artists and makers along the art trail.

Visitors can pick up an art trail brochure from the local tourist information centres and from participating artists and galleries. A digital copy can be downloaded from www.npopenstudios.co.uk.

The brochure will show the dates, times, maps, directions and further information about the event and those taking part.