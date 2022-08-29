LLANGWM are the new Harrison Allen Bowl champions, blowing Haverfordwest away after Joe Phillips tore through the county town’s batting order.

It was Phillips’ bowling in Haverfordwest’s second innings that really did the damage, taking six wickets for 41, leading Llangwm to a six-wicket victory at Cresselly on Saturday afternoon.

Haverfordwest won the toss and elected to bat making 126 all out before Llangwm came in and put one hand on the trophy, making 207.

Haverfordwest tried to respond in their second innings, making a respectable 162, but it was the bowling of Phillips, who tore through Haverfordwest’s attack, which meant when Llangwm came back to the crease they needed just 82 runs to win.

29 years later, she’s home again! Harrison Allen champions 2022 #ThreeSalmons pic.twitter.com/9dmqMMWhnO — Llangwm Cricket Club (@LlangwmCricket) August 28, 2022

Haverfordwest were Llangwm's opponents in the final

Haverfordwest won the toss and elected to bat, with Adam James and Mikey Jones opening for the county town.

James fell away early after five balls for nine runs, while Jones put up more of a defence, making 26 from 16 balls.

Haverfordwest’s middle order collapsed with Phillips, Noah Davies, Steven Mills and Chris Inward doing the damage for Llangwm.

Jack Scriven, at eight, made an impressive 40 off 34 balls, however an initial target of 126 was very gettable to Llangwm.

And when Llangwm came to bat they were clearly in the mood, needing just four batters to make a haul of 207.

Steve Mills and Matthew Kiff blew it out the park playing cricket worthy of the Hundred as they made 76 off 45 and 55 off 22 respectively.

They were supported by Joseph Kiff, 54 off 49, and Steve Inward, 13 off 19.

Haverfordwest have won the toss and are batting first. You can follow the game on play cricket 👇https://t.co/7944Pi299b pic.twitter.com/vyXJe7RGeK — Haverfordwest CC (@HaverfordwestCC) August 27, 2022

Haverfordwest rallied in their second innings making 162 all out. Four batters made it past the high teen mark. Adam James, batting at one, made 29 off 14 balls, Mikey Jones made 24 off 19, Ben Field at four made an impressive 33 off 37, and, giving the tail-end a bit of a push, Chris Phillips made 18 off 10 batting at nine.

However, these efforts were in vain to the glorious bowling of Phillips. Phillips took out Ben Field in the fifteenth over before taking five in a row including Ashley James in the seventeenth over, Jack Scriven and Jake Merry in the nineteenth over, and Chris Phillips and Jonny White in the twenty-first over, in what was a red hot streak of bowling.

Phillips’ endeavours left Llangwm needing just 82 runs in their final innings which they made with particular help from the middle order partnership of Luke Brock and Noah Davies, number five Brock making 27 off 25 balls and number six Davies making 20 off 27 balls.

After the match Llangwm emphasised the victory by highlighting the weight of history on the occasion, saying; “Twenty-nine years later, she’s home again! Harrison Allen champions 2022.”

