A much-loved community café, well known for its bargain breakfasts will reopen next month after two years.

The Friday Venue, in Letterston will open its doors to hungry customers again on Friday, September 9. The café was closed for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Before this it was known for providing a full breakfast for £2.70, a mini breakfast for £2 and tea and coffee for 50 pence.

As well as being a place for the community to enjoy freshly cooked, reasonably-priced food the café was a place for members of the wider community to get together.

However, café life will resume as before with cooked-to-order breakfasts being served from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and drinks, homemade cakes and savouries available to midday.

MORE NEWS:

“The menu will continue to reflect our affordable not-for-profit policy,” said the café’s Susan Thomas.

Evening events will take place to raise money for charity. The café will continue to host visiting guests, such as the local PCSO who held Coffee with a Copper events, who are able to offer advice and support if needed.

The café will be open from 8.30 until midday every Friday at St Giles Church Hall in Letterston.

The venue is constantly looking for reliable volunteers to help maintain the project.

Anybody interested in volunteering should contact either Jill or Sue on jillgwilt@btinternet.com or Sue Thomas - suetonius70@gmail.com.