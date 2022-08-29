Two groups of musicians who have made a significant impact on the Welsh traditional folk music scene will come together this Saturday, September 3, as part of the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival.

The festival is bringing VRï and Pedair to Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun.

Pedair draws on the talents of four of Wales' most prominent and award-winning folk artists: Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn, Meinir Gwilym and Siân James.

Ground-breaking international artists in their own right, all four thrive on collaboration and bring to life traditional material with new arrangements on harps, guitars, piano and accordion.

VRï comprises of Jordan Price Williams, Aneirin Jones and Patrick Rimes. The members of the trio are already well-known faces in other established bands on the traditional music circuit – Calan, Elfen and No Good Boyo.

“This concert is sure to capture the imagination of the audience with sweeping harmonies, creative synergy and fresh interpretations of Welsh folk music. It will be an evening to remember,” said Gillian Green MBE, artistic director of Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival.

Vri will participate in free outdoor performances the following day at Lower Town Quay, Fishguard at 8am and at Oriel y Parc in St Davids at 2pm. People of all ages, babies, toddlers and dogs can attend and audiences can ‘dip-in’to the concert as they wish.

Breakfast will be available from Lower Town’s Quayside Café after the morning performance.

Tickets for the Theatr Gwaun concert are priced at £15 with concessions of £5 for under 18s and £1 for under 12s. Outdoor concerts are free.

Tickets available for all events at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.