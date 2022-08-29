THINGS seem to be back to normal and what a normal it is as Tenby was packed for its final Summer Spectacular of the season.

There was a bouncy castle, slides, food, drink (lots of), and live music, all crammed into the stunning surrounds of Tenby’s harbour as the town celebrated the conclusion of its first Spectacular season since Covid.

Tenby Harbour was the stunning setting for the return of the Summer Spectacular

The mayor of Tenby, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, said she was delighted with how well things have returned.

“It’s the first year we’ve done it since Covid and it’s gone very well,” said the mayor.

“There seems to be normality here at the moment. Let’s hope it continues.”

Spirits were high as the spectacular returned for the first time since Covid

Mayor Skyrme-Blackhall (centre) said it was nice to see 'normality'

Tenby Lions hosted the last day of the Spectacular on August 28 – the event runs five Sundays of the year from the last Sunday in July to the August Bank Holiday.

Iwan, 10, takes a shot at the hammer

READ MORE

He smashes it!

Scarlett and Isla enjoying themselves

This summer's other Spectaculars have been hosted by Tenby Rotary Club and Tenby Round Table.

The Round Table have raised £10,000 for charity from their two Spectaculars this year

Jaden, 8, from Laugharne, having the time of his life

Liv, 11, beats brother Thomas, 9

In town was also a performance from Carmarthen Symphonic Wind Band pictured here with president Cledwyn Davies

See more photos of the Spectacular at Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here.