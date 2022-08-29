Those with a bumper apple harvest this autumn can turn their fruit into delicious drinks, courtesy of Cwm Arian Renewable Energy’s (CARE) community apple juicing service.

Now in its third year, the service will be visiting communities across Pembrokeshire and juicing apples from gardens, allotments, community orchards and more, with the aim of juicing more apples across the county than ever before.

Plans this year also include a large Apple Day event in Llechryd on October 1 and community juicing events all over the county.

The service, which turns fruit that would often otherwise go to waste into fresh juice, is open to anyone that would like to join in and CARE charges just 50p a litre for the service.

Events will also include stalls and fun activities for the family. CARE is also looking for volunteers who would like to help out on the day, in exchange for some free juice.

Juicing days will be held at:

Maenclochog community hall, 10am – 3pm on Saturday September 10

Tegryn Canolfan Clydau, 10am – 3pm Saturday September 17

Brynberian Llwynihirion Brynberian, 10am - 3pm, Saturday September 24

Dydd Afal at Ffrwythau Pencoed apple enterprise, near Lechryd, 10am – 3pm on Saturday October 1 Walwyn’s Castle, 10am – 3pm, Saturday October 8

St Dogmaels, 10am – 3pm, Saturday October 15

Dinas Cross, 10am – 3pm, Saturday October 22

The Apple Day event in Llechryd on October 1 will include apple juicing, apple tasting, an orchard tour, a talk by orchard expert Stefan Cartwright, live music and games.

“It’s a bumper year for apples, so don’t let them go to waste,” said Neil Kingsnorth from CARE.

“Gather up what you can and come and get your harvest turned in to some fresh, delicious juice.”

Any proceeds raised go to CARE, a community benefit society based in Tegryn that runs projects across Pembrokeshire.

The list of juicing events is growing all the time and an up-to-date list is published at www.cwmarian.org.uk/applejuicing.