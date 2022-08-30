A village’s busking initiative inspired by the Ukraine war is calling the tune for a donation of over £7,000 to help people in the devastated country.

Busking for Ukraine was first started in Saundersfoot by the local fundraising trio, Team Littlefoot.

Team members Lyn Sandall, Debbie Ludlow and Lynn Knibbs decided they wanted to take positive action to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Since then they have arranged busking in Saundersfoot Sensory Gardens, as well as walks and coffee mornings.

Team Littlefoot are Debbie Ludlow, Lyn Sandall and Lynn Knibbs. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

After six months, Saturday August 28 saw the final busking session on a glorious day.

Amongst the many sitting in the sunshine in the Sensory Gardens to enjoy the music were Ukrainian visitors Lydia, her daughter Alina and grandson Bodhan, who arrived in Wales in May from Boutcha in Ukraine and have family still in Ukraine. They are living with host familes in Saundersfoot.

They were also joined by Natali and her son who are friends of Alina, and are living locally.

The afternoon raised a further £220.64, bringing the total raised to £7216.81.

The sale of hand-made teddies in Ukrainian colours have helped boost the fund-raising. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Team Littlefoot would like to thank everyone who has supported them and donated over the past six months especially the Regency Hall; the Bothy Tea Rooms, Colby; Peter Holliday (proceeds from a plant sale); the Lawrence family, Rumbleway Caravan Park, (proceeds from Easter raffle); the Royal Oak (raffle proceeds); The Old Chemist Inn (proceeds from Jubilee raffle); Whitland Council, (proceeds from quiz and cream teas andHubert Hilling (proceeds from tea and cakes).

The money raised will be used by UNICEF to help children and families in the war-torn country.

They would also like to thank Saundersfoot Community Council for the use of the Sensory Gardens and say a huge thank you to all the musicians who gave their time and have supported them over the past six months - Carmarthen Ukelele Band, Quaynotes Choir, Vision Show Orchestra, Whitland Male Voice Choir, Sandalwood, George Whitfield, Rod Haynes, Butch, Peter and Allan, Tom Newman, Steve Whiddett, Georgia Evans and Dave Williams.