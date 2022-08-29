At 3pm on August Bank Holiday Sunday afternoon, the Hubberston Recreation Park in Hakin is eerily quiet.

A discarded child’s scooter lies near to the entrance and heaps of rubbish can be seen lying alongside the litter bins that has been discarded by the park users.

Each of the main gates leading into the park have been locked, with the result that dozens of young children have been left without their playground and skate park for one of the final weekends of their school holidays.

|The damaged gates leading to Hubberston Park

Last Saturday evening (August 27), a group of children began fighting in the park as a group of older teeangers videoed them. As a result of their anti-social behaviour, park officials have been left with no alternative but to lock the gates until further notice.

"We've tried our best for the past 20 years to give as much to the children as we possibly can, but enough's enough," said Julie Hawkins, who has been involved with the park since it was first established some 20 years ago.

"The language and the behaviour that we have to deal with is unbelievable and sadly we've been left with no option now, but to lock the gates."

Police officers are believed to have attended the site on the night in question.

Now, parents are calling on police officers to visit schools in Gelliswick and Milford Haven to inform pupils of the possible consequences of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and vandalism.

“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable so it’s high time that the children were taught this lesson with the hope that they’ll start learning how to behave," said one concerned parent.

“The park has been kitted out with so much stuff for children of all ages but now it’s been denied tothem, all because of the selfish actions of others.

"Our children are devastated that they can't use the park because of the behaviour of a small minority."

There are reports that walls close to the park were also sprayed with graffiti the same evening.

Sadly this isn’t the first time that Hubberston Recreation Park has been attacked.

Fencing and equipment were damaged both in October 2021 and April of this year while graffiti is regularly daubed around the park’s perimeter.