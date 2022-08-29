At 3pm on August Bank Holiday Sunday afternoon, the Hubberston Recreation Park in Hakin is eerily quiet.

A discarded child’s scooter lies near to the entrance and heaps of rubbish can be seen lying alongside the litter bins.

Each of the main gates leading into the park have been locked, with the result that dozens of young children have been left without their playground and skate park for one of the final weekends of their school holidays.

|The damaged gates leading to Hubberston Park

Last Friday evening (August 26), a group of teenagers damaged some of the play equipment inside the park with the result that park officials were given no alternative option other than to close it to the public until further notice.

“The kids are devastated,” one angry mother told the Western Telegraph.

“The park has been kitted out with so much stuff for children of all ages but now it’s been denied them, all because of the selfish actions of others.”

There are reports that walls close to the park were also sprayed with graffiti the same evening.

Now parents are calling on police officers to visit schools in Gelliswick and Milford Haven to inform pupils of the possible consequences of criminal damage and vandalism.

“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable so it’s high time that the children were taught this lesson with the hope that they’ll start learning how to behave," said one parent.

This isn’t the first time that Hubberston Recreation Park has been attacked.

Fencing and equipment were damaged both in October 2021 and April of this year while graffiti is regularly daubed around the park’s perimeter.