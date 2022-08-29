NARBERTH played out a stalemate against Trebanos, drawing 7-7 in the club's second pre-season game

Report sent in by Ken Morgan

The Otter's second pre-season match was played on Saturday, August 27 at the Lewis Lloyd Ground in Narberth.

Spectators were treated to a fast-running game on the hard pitch but neither side could gain full dominance.

The score at the end of the first half was 7-0 to Narberth.

A peel-off try from the pack led by Narberth number eight from the 10m line saw the try under the posts of Trebanos within the first 10-minute period. This was converted by full-back Nick Gale.

In the second half, Trebanos were unable to respond until the final quarter of the game.

Having conceded a penalty Narberth were slow to retreat 10 metres and a swift tap penalty from the Trebanos scrum-half set their backs racing down the left side of the pitch to score close to the posts and their conversion was equally successful levelling the score at 7–7.

The spectators witnessed a game in which both teams fitness was good although both teams suffered some knocks and cramps which is understandable at the beginning of the season.

Narberth Coach Sean Gale agreed that the Narberth defence stood up well throughout the game and several chances of breaking out were missed through players overrunning the pass or some forward passes being disallowed.

Gale commented: “We started well and we defended particularly second-half, but it was a bit around a broken game.

"We now know where we are with all 13 new boys in the squad today. So it was a game of chances, but the new faces acquitted themselves well.

"Some of the new names to watch out for in future games are Evan Sheldon from West Wales raiders; Ewan Badham from Llandovery and Caine Rees Jones from Llanelli.”

Narberth battled in their second pre-season match

The coach had a strategy of introducing new faces who have come up through the Narberth development teams of Youth and 2nd’s.

Notable amongst them were Tom Clarke and Kyle Hamer rotating their hooker duties, with stalwart veteran hooker Dan Smith. Brother of Kyle, Josh Hamer, had a great game at flanker.

Gale added: “We have given these new faces game time to introduce them to the rigours of Championship rugby. Next week we play Ystrad Rhondda so we now have to step up our intensity.

"We have had some tough games against them in the past but this is a new season, so it is all to play for”.

On the visitors side, their strong pack excelled in cleaning out at the rucks and they secured the majority of possession from turnovers throughout the game.

However, whilst they were generally stronger in breaking out and had a strong back line their attacking structures could never dominate the Narberth defence. All in all the draw was a fair result.

Narberth kick off at 2.30pm at the Lewis Lloyd ground next Saturday. Prior to that Narberth Athletic will also be at home playing Pembroke Tigers with kick-off at 2.00pm.

