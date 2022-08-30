AN AUTHOR who lived in Pembrokeshire has released a new book.

Tony Irwin was born in England but moved to Pembrokeshire to start a life with his own family.

The author has published his novel Don’t Stop for Anything which tells the tale of love, friendship and cultural tolerance.

The story follows Allan, a divorced father-of-two in his twenties who returns to where he previously worked in the Middle East after a failed business venture.

However, on his return, he finds all is not as it seems and becomes embroiled in deception and ends up in a dangerous situation, from which he is rescued by a man who was to become his ‘true friend.’

MORE NEWS

He also fell in love and created a new family, until they were put in danger by the ‘Arab Spring,’ which led to his family escaping.

He was unused to seeing the sights of war and Allan was led to do things that would haunt him for the rest of his life.

Mr Irwin uses some of his own experiences and knowledge of Middle Eastern culture as, like the character Allan, he spent six years working in Syria and Saudi Arabia.

He uses these experiences to remind readers of the atrocities in Aleppo during the Syrian War and the story provides a sombre reminder of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which is said to have been perfected in Syria whilst supporting President Bashar al-Assad.

Mr Irwin said: “I decided to write my book during lockdown to challenge myself. My wife took up art for the same reason, to my surprise and hers, she became an artist; sells her work and does commissions. So, she became and artist and I am on the way to becoming an author.

“We both proved you are never too old to learn and adapt; age is a number, and it should not hinder learning new challenges.

“At the age of 76 (wife) and me at the age of 79, we are proof of that.”

Don’t Stop for Anything was released on August 25 through publisher Grosvenor House and is available for £10.99 in paperback form or £4.99 as an eBook. It is available to buy on Amazon and through all major book retailers.