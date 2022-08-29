THERE’S been county success on the continent after the first ever Welsh motorcycle team to compete, came seventh out of almost eighty teams in a prestigious quad-racing tournament.

Team SJS/Willcock, made up of James Bevan, from Haverfordwest, Simon Hammersley, of Llandisillio, and Dafydd Davies, from Cardigan, were ecstatic to get a seventh-placed finish out of a massive 76 teams, at the World Enduro Championships in France over the weekend, August 27 and 28.