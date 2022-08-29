THERE’S been county success on the continent after the first ever Welsh motorcycle team to compete, came seventh out of almost eighty teams in a prestigious quad-racing tournament.
Team SJS/Willcock, made up of James Bevan, from Haverfordwest, Simon Hammersley, of Llandisillio, and Dafydd Davies, from Cardigan, were ecstatic to get a seventh-placed finish out of a massive 76 teams, at the World Enduro Championships in France over the weekend, August 27 and 28.
The team went through a gruelling three-day program which included qualifying on Friday, the first race taking place on Saturday afternoon, and the pièce de resistance of the 12 hour night session and climax on Sunday afternoon.
Teams entered from across the world including USA.
James and Dafydd had completed the race several times before, but it was Simon’s first attempt, with the trio surpassing expectations bringing home a fantastic result.
Enduro is a form of motorcycle sport run on extended cross-country, off-road courses, which consists of many different obstacles and challenges.
The main type of enduro event, and the format to which the World Enduro Championship is run, is a time-card enduro, whereby a number of stages are raced in a time trial against the clock.
