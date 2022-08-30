Pembroke Dock Fire Station is fast gaining recognition as the animal rescue station of Pembrokeshire following last Saturday’s dramatic rescue of Oscar, a handsome warm blood gelding.
The crew received notification that 23-year-old Oscar had climbed over a bank near Pembroke Dock, with the result that he had got caught up in a wire fence and was forced to spend the entire night in a ditch.
Despite Pembroke Dock fire officers’ skills in rescuing people and animals from awkward and often dangerous situations, their veterinary knowledge remains somewhat sketchy.
As a result, they called in local vet Nicola Thompson who is based at the Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth to assist them throughout their rescue operation.
“Nicola’s expert knowledge and her experience in handling horses was incredible and we’d all like to say a huge thank you to her for the way she oversaw the entire rescue,” commented the Pembroke Dock fire team. “And as a result, Oscar had a safe and swift rescue.”
MORE NEWS
- Hubberston playground remains locked after fights on site
- Hywel Dda bidding war casts doubt over new super hospital plans
Also on hand throughout the recovery operation to assist the officers were members of the British Animal Rescue and Trauma Care Association.
The crew have also applauded Oscar’s owners for alerting the Fire Service and the vet as soon as they realised he’d got into difficulty.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here