Popular Jameston pub 'The Swanlake Inn' near Tenby has fallen foul of the food hygiene inspectors after being awarded a 1 Rating following its recent inspection.
The pub has now been ordered to carry out 'major improvements' in its management as well as improvements in both the food hygiene and safety and structural compliance sections.
The details were announced by Pembrokeshire County Council yesterday (Monday, August 29).
MORE NEWS
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here