Popular Jameston pub 'The Swanlake Inn' near Tenby has fallen foul of the food hygiene inspectors after being awarded a 1 Rating following its recent inspection.

The pub has now been ordered to carry out 'major improvements' in its management as well as improvements in both the food hygiene and safety and structural compliance sections.

The details were announced by Pembrokeshire County Council yesterday (Monday, August 29).

Western Telegraph: Popular Jameston pub 'The Swanlake Inn' near Tenby has fallen foul of the food hygiene inspectorsPopular Jameston pub 'The Swanlake Inn' near Tenby has fallen foul of the food hygiene inspectors

MORE NEWS