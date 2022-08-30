Police have confirmed that yesterday's closure of Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock was in relation to the 'concerns of welfare' of an individual.
Officers arrived at the scene just before 3.20am however the bridge remained closed to traffic until 9am.
"The person was taken safely from the area and is now receiving appropriate help and support," confirmed a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.
MORE NEWS
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here