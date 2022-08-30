A woman who jumped into a lagoon in an old Pembrokeshire quarry from a height is reported to have sustained a possible back or pelvis injury.

The incident happened at the Blue Lagoon, at Abereiddy, on Sunday.

An off-duty paramedic and nurse provided immediate care to the woman until the coastguard team and an ambulance arrived.

The woman was then carried to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher.

The woman was carried to an ambulance on a stretcher. Pic: HM Coastguard Fishguard

A statement from HM Coastguard Fishguard said: "Team was paged to assist HM Coastguard St Davids with a medical evacuation at Blue lagoon Abereiddy.

"A female casualty had sustained a possible lower back or pelvis injury after jumping into the lagoon from height.

"An off duty paramedic and nurse were able to provide immediate care until the arrival of the team from St David’s followed by an an Ambulance from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

"A Coastguard helicopter was also tasked but had to be diverted to another incident.

"The teams then prepared the casualty for a stretcher extraction and carried her out to a waiting ambulance for transport to hospital."

HM Coastguard Search and Rescue at the scene. Pic: HM Coastguard Fishguard

The injured woman is carried away. Pic: HM Coastguard Fishguard