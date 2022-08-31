More than £1,000 has been raised for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital from a charity dog show held earlier this year.

Paul Stevens and Rebecca Woods organised the Bluestone Charity Dog Show, which took place in May, to raise funds for the Chemotherapy Day Unit.

The Charity Terrier, Lurcher, Whippet and Family Dog Show was held in Pembrokeshire on May 8, 2022, and was a huge success, raising over £1,200.

After the event, Paul and Rebecca presented representative nurses from the unit with a cheque at the hospital.

Paul Stevens said: “We put on the dog show in aid of the unit, which is very close to our hearts.

"We had a very successful day and hope that it will get bigger and better each year. We hope the funds we’ve raised will help the charity.”

Gina Beard, lead cancer nurse at Glangwili Hospital, said: “What an amazing sum of money! We are so grateful and humbled when the public choose to support our health board charities and therefore the services that are delivering cancer treatments.

“Funds raised in this way support resources such as helpful books and play therapy for children of people going through cancer treatment, improvements in the unit environment that make it a more comfortable place to attend, and pilot projects like the CaPS Project which is providing psychological support to people affected by cancer and their carers and relatives.

“All of these would not be possible without amazing fundraisers – I hope you all had fun at the dog show too!”

Nicola Llewellyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk