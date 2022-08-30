A 25-YEAR-OLD woman from South Wales has died after falling ill at Creamfields music festival.

Police officers were made aware that the woman had fallen ill at around 10.15pm on Friday, August 26.

She was taken to Warrington District General Hospital but despite the best efforts of those involved, she died in the early hours of Tuesday, August 30.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who led Cheshire Constabulary’s policing operation for Creamfields, said: “The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the cause of her death is underway but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed the woman was from the Neath area.

Following the conclusion of the festival – which took place in Cheshire over the bank holiday weekend, Cheshire Constabulary has confirmed that 39 arrests were made across the event, for a variety of offences.

A further 71 people were spoken to by police for possessing illegal drugs and were ejected from the site, while another 42 people were “dealt with via local resolution” – meaning they not arrested but have been recorded as being involved in drugs.

A total of 209 crimes were reported for a variety offences - the most common being drug-related with a total of 135.

Superintendent Heath said: “This year around 69,000 people attended Creamfields 2022 between Thursday and Monday. It’s a huge undertaking and we worked with event organisers and security staff in a bid to prevent illegal drugs from getting into the site.

“There were drugs dogs at entrances and opportunities for illegal substances and weapons to be placed in surrender bins along with an extensive search process by security personnel at entrances to the site.

“A conscious effort was made to target those who were intent on supplying illegal substances at the event – which accounted for more than half of the arrests made – while we made use of other options available to us, such as community resolutions, for lower level offences.

“All of those who were arrested and are being investigated for drug offences will now have to face the consequences and pay the price for their actions.”