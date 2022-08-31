A community archaeologist for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will be giving a talk at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery this Friday, September 2.
Tomos Jones' is entitled The Archaeology of the Pembrokeshire Coast/Archaeolog Arfordir Penfro. The talk will provide some background information about the National Park with a focus on archaeological heritage.
The talk starts at 6.30pm.
Tickets cost £5 (£4 for Friends of Tenby Museum members).
Booking is advisable, so to book your ticket please contact the museum on 01834 842809 or via info@tenbymuseum.org.uk
