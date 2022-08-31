A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon, Tuesday (August 30), following a collision with a car in the centre of Saundersfoot.
The casualty was flown to hospital in Cardiff for further treatment after the incident on the village's Brewery Terrace.
The road was closed for two hours while emergency services were at the scene.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 30 August, at approximately 1.24pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Brewery Terrace in Saundersfoot.
"We sent two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance to the scene. We were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance who airlifted the patient to the University Hospital of Wales hospital in Cardiff for further treatment."
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police also attended the scene, and a spokesman said that the road was re-opened at 3.30pm.
