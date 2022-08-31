Skip to next photo
1/1
Pictures by Stuart Ladd
THE crowds came out for Cardigan Carnival Family Fun Day held on Bank Holiday Monday at the King George V playing fields.
Click on the gallery above for all the pictures.
Pictures by Stuart Ladd
THE crowds came out for Cardigan Carnival Family Fun Day held on Bank Holiday Monday at the King George V playing fields.
Click on the gallery above for all the pictures.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here