THE 60th anniversary of the Shrewsbury Steam Rally saw a strong presence from north Pembrokeshire showing off their vintage tractors, horses and even a steam lorry.
The show attracted over 30,000 spectators to the Onslow Park Estate, some 20 minutes over the Welsh border, who were treated to a two-day extravaganza of some great relics from bygone farming days.
