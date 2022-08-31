A kind-hearted scheme which has given 3.5million teddy bears to ill or injured children is celebrating its 21st birthday.

More than 33,000 of the teddies have been given to youngsters in A&E departments across west Wales thanks to the TLC (Teddies for Loving Care) charity.

TLC was set up by Freemasons in Essex in 2001 and adopted by the Freemasons of West Wales Province in 2005.

Thanks to this local involvement, children in the four main hospitals in the Province – Withybush, Glangwili. Bronglais and Prince Philip – and walk-in centres at Cardigan and Tenby have been given bears.

The cuddly and colourful teddies are much loved by children, and greatly appreciated by parents and medical staff who often use the teddies to show children what is wrong with them and what they are going to do to make them better.

The bears have a calming influence and often become a child’s favourite ‘cuddly’ as they were together at a frightening time.

Red Ted chills out in Tenby on the TLC anniversary tour

While each Province provides the funds for the scheme themselves and manages the ordering and distribution of the bears, the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) are the central administrators for the scheme.

To celebrate the 21-year milestone the MCF launched a Facebook campaign on August 8 called ‘Teddy on Tour’ where Red Teddy ‘toured’ the UK and Ireland (and other parts of the globe), calling in at a different Province each day.

He started the tour in Essex where TLC began and arrived in West Wales on August 26 where he met the head of West Wales Freemasons, James Ross. Together they visited Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, where 8,000 of the teddies have been distributed.

He also called in to various places including Tenby and Llanelli’s Parc y Scarlets.

*If a child in your family has ever received a TLC teddy and you would like to make a comment you can send an email to tlc@wwmason.com