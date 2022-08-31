A local artist had a surprise birthday present, as she won a £750 first prize for a painting entered into a popular exhibition.

Maggie Brown won first prize at the 30th Fishguard Arts Society (FAS) Summer Exhibition.

The exhibition in the ballroom and lobby of Tregwynt Mansion marked three decades of the summer prize exhibition and showcased ‘some astoundingly good work’.

Rick Mabey, film maker, editor and producer was the judge this year. He spent a long time looking at all the work the day before and had great difficulty in choosing the winner but in the end said the painting he chose 'spoke to the heart'.

Doug MacLeod presents Maggie Brown with her winnings

Owner of Tregwynt Mansion, Doug MacLeod presented the first prize of £750 to Maggie Brown. He said how pleased he was to see so many people enjoying the art and the official opening. As it was also Maggie’s birthday, he got the assembled crowd of artists to sing Happy Birthday to her.

MORE NEWS

Gaynor McMorrin, chairperson of Fishguard Arts Society, thanked all the artists and especially the volunteers without whom the exhibitions could not have taken over the 30 years that the society has been championing artists in west Wales.

Assembled crowd 103-year-old artist Dennis Curry, seated, Jenny Curry and 93-year-old artist Deny Short at the opening

Mrs McMorrin also welcomed the Mayor of Fishguard, Sharon Mccarney and two of FAS's longest exhibiting artists, Dennis Curry and Denys Short 103, and 95, respectively who were there.