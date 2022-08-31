Live

Live: Canaston Bridge Slebech crash causes A40 road closure

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Police report crash on A40
  • Incident happened between Canaston Bridge and Slebech
  • Advice to avoid the area if possible
  • Emergency services have been contacted
  • Local reports say incident involved four cars and a van

