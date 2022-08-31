Tenby Camera Club – one of the most successful in Wales – is hoping to snap up some new members as its autumn season gets underway.

The club provides a meeting place for all levels of photographic experience in the Pembrokeshire area.

Members have a wide range of photographic interests, from macro though landscape, wildlife, mono and creative.

The club has regular presentations from guest speakers, as well as social events and workshops, and gives an opportunity to enter competitions at both club and a higher level.

Several members have achieved success in major photo competitions throughout the world, as well as gaining distinctions with organisations such as the Royal Photographic Society.

The club’s first in-person meeting of the new season takes place on Thursdsy September 2 at St Florence Community Centre at 7.30pm. Photographers of all abilities are welcome.

More information on the programme and the membership form can be found on tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org

 