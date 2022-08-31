Two people were arrested in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, August 31, in connection with thefts from two Pembrokeshire shops.

One of these is believed to be the gift shop at Solva Woollen Mill, which saw hundreds of pounds worth of goods, including a throw and a merino wool wrap, go missing yesterday afternoon.

The owners of the mill, a favourite with the Royal Family, thanked the public for their support after the ‘utterly horrific day’ yesterday after posting CCTV pictures of those suspected of the theft and asking people to be on the lookout for them.

Owners, Anna and Tom Grime, thanked members of the public for sharing their post in their thousands and for their support.

READ MORE

“After an utterly horrific day, your response last night was completely overwhelming.

“It is a privilege to live and work in this small community, and know when the chips are down the community look after each other,” they said in an update.

“Our thanks to each of you who have messaged with information and support, it has meant so much to us.

“To the online community, thank you all for using the power of social media for good. We are humbled by your support, and our faith in humanity restored.”

Police have confirmed that a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were arrested in the early hours of this morning and are currently in police custody.

“Following an investigation following reports of items stolen from two shops in Pembrokeshire on Tuesday, August 30, two people were arrested in the early hours of this morning,” said a police spokesperson.

“A 47-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man remain in police custody at this time.”