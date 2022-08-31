The owners of a Pembrokeshire woollen mill favoured by royalty have thanked the public for their help after more than £400 of goods went missing from the mill yesterday, Tuesday, August 30.

A merino wrap, a throw and other items were reported as stolen from Solva Woollen Mill yesterday afternoon.

The mill posted CCTV pictures of those they suspected of the theft on social media and asked people to be on the lookout for them.

Owners, Anna and Tom Grime, said that yesterday had been a ‘very upsetting day’ for them.

However, they thanked members of the public for sharing their post in their thousands and for their support.

"After an utterly horrific day, your response last night was completely overwhelming.

“It is a privilege to live and work in this small community, and know when the chips are down the community look after each other,” they said in an update.

“Our thanks to each of you who have messaged with information and support, it has meant so much to us.

“To the online community, thank you all for using the power of social media for good. We are humbled by your support, and our faith in humanity restored.”

Unconfirmed reports state that two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested for the theft, as well as others in the area, and are currently in police custody.

The Western Telegraph has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police and is awaiting confirmation of this.