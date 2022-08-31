MEET Bert and Ernie, two adorable micropigs who have been melting the hearts of children and adults alike at a north Pembrokeshire holiday destination.

The porky pair live at Clydey Cottages, near Boncath, and were recently adopted by owners Jacqui and Dewi Davies.

Keen to show guests that pigs are intelligent and loving creatures, the couple invite visitors to go into the enclosure with the porcine duo, who love nothing more than a tummy tickle and a brushdown.

"Bert and Ernie really have been a hit, they are so friendly and loving and they adore being brushed,” said Jacqui, who has owned the cottages for 20 years.

“If you brush them enough they roll over so you can tickle their tummies - the little ones really love them, and their parents too."

Named after the famous Sesame Street characters, Bert and Ernie were adopted from Buckinghamshire ethical micro pig breeder Kew Little Pigs, and delivered personally to their new home at Boncath by owner Olivia Mikhail.

She also gave staff at Clydey Cottages a course in pig keeping, ensuring that they had all the skills to keep the new arrivals happy and healthy.

The piggy pair join the site's existing animal menagerie, which includes four alpacas, a Shetland pony, two pygmy goats, chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Mum of three Jacqui added: "A lot of people have been up close to other animals, but it is quite rare to be able to go so close to a pig.

“We think that's really important because it makes you think about them a little differently. They have been a real hit so far.

"We do animal feeding every day which is a real highlight for our guests, and Bert and Ernie are the icing on the cake."

Olivia said: "We have loved working with Jacqui and the Clydey team to bring Bert and Ernie to Clydey, and know that they are going to have such a brilliant life there."

To find out more about Clydey Cottages go to www.clydeycottages.co.uk