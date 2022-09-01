Rugby team Pembrokeshire Vikings has suffered a major setback this week after their trailer was vandalised to the cost of almost £1,000.

The incident took place at Milford Haven Rugby Club sometime between Saturday, August 20 and Wednesday, August 24.

The lights were smashed, the roof was severely damaged, the electrics were cut and the trailer was daubed with graffiti.

The electrics have been cut at the Vikings trailer

Now the team, which offers vulnerable people the chance to play competitive rugby, is having to meet the full cost of repairs.

“The trailer is the only thing of value that the Vikings own,” said head coach and founder Simon Gardiner.

“It’s used to store all our equipment and it’s what transports everything around to each of our engagements.

"Because we’re a completely voluntary organisation, we’re now having to find at least £800 to repair the damage.”

Pembrokeshire Vikings was established in 2019 by Simon, who is an ex-Scarlets and Ospreys player.

It is an over-16s mixed ability rugby team, which enables individuals with all types of physical and mental disabilities to engage in mainstream sport alongside more experienced players.

“Our aim is to help young people and adults who are having to deal with a wide cross-section of issues,” explained Simon.

“These could be people struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, mental health problems and even older players who have had to retire from competitive rugby but still want to play the game.”

Players can start training from the age of 16 and can begin competing at 18.

The Vikings mixed ability team includes people with learning disabilities, heart conditions, Downs Syndrome and people with physical disabilities, such as amputees and sensory impairments, including hearing and visual.

“This is particularly disappointing as the Vikings were just about to start an 18-month programme throughout the whole of the county delivering rugby to schoolchildren with disabilities," added Simon.

"We’re determined that this vandalism attack isn’t going to stop us. We’re just going to do as much as we can to pick up the pieces and carry on.”