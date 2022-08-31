With the arrival of September and the search for a new interest to brighten up the winter months, Pembrokeshire’s Scottish Country Dancing groups are welcoming members new and old.

Billed as ‘wonderful exercise for body and mind’ Scottish Country Dancing is held in a friendly, encouraging environment and there is no need for people to go along as a couple as all dances are in a group.

Pembrokeshire has three venues holding Scottish Country Dancing

The dress code is casual, comfortable clothing and footwear.

Groups meet on the following evenings:

Monday, 7pm to 9pm in Houghton with Pat - email ryedp@hotmail.com for more information.

Wednesday, 7pm to 9pm, beginners class in Uzmaston with Heather - email heathermargaretdavies@gmail.com

Thursday, from 7.30pm in Robeston Wathen fwith Jean - email jae.dolbarcud@outlook.com 