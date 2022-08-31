With the arrival of September and the search for a new interest to brighten up the winter months, Pembrokeshire’s Scottish Country Dancing groups are welcoming members new and old.
Billed as ‘wonderful exercise for body and mind’ Scottish Country Dancing is held in a friendly, encouraging environment and there is no need for people to go along as a couple as all dances are in a group.
The dress code is casual, comfortable clothing and footwear.
MORE NEWS
- Thousands of teddies help children 'bear' their A&E visits
- Archaeologist to give talk on National Park heritage
Groups meet on the following evenings:
Monday, 7pm to 9pm in Houghton with Pat - email ryedp@hotmail.com for more information.
Wednesday, 7pm to 9pm, beginners class in Uzmaston with Heather - email heathermargaretdavies@gmail.com
Thursday, from 7.30pm in Robeston Wathen fwith Jean - email jae.dolbarcud@outlook.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here