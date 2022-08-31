EVERY day the Western Telegraph Camera Club is inundated with stunning images from across the Pembrokeshire county.

Whether they are capturing the beauty of the countryside, bustling activities or animal antics, they are all incredible images.

Here we highlight just a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle and Tidal Mill in the background of the river. Picture: Liam WoolleyCarew Castle and Tidal Mill in the background of the river. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Lifeboat in Milford Marina. Picture: Dale ScrivensLifeboat in Milford Marina. Picture: Dale Scrivens

Western Telegraph: Narberth motorcycle trials. Picture: Steve HowellsNarberth motorcycle trials. Picture: Steve Howells

Western Telegraph: South Beach, Tenby. Picture: Lucy CrockfordSouth Beach, Tenby. Picture: Lucy Crockford

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Carew Mill Pond. Picture: Anna RueCarew Mill Pond. Picture: Anna Rue

Western Telegraph: Compass jellyfish between Druidston and Broad Haven. Picture: Ruth CroftsCompass jellyfish between Druidston and Broad Haven. Picture: Ruth Crofts

Western Telegraph: Fishguard Bay from Garn Fawr. Picture: Alan ThomasFishguard Bay from Garn Fawr. Picture: Alan Thomas

If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.